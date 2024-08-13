“Out of the Darkness: The mystery of Aaron Rodgers” A new biography about the former Packers star is set to release on August 20th.

MILWAUKEE — Author, Ian O’Connor joined Wisconsin’s afternoon news with John Mercure and Julia Fello on Tuesday to chat about his new book, titled “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.” This exclusive WTMJ segment gave a sneak peek into how O’Connor’s book dives into both the incredible moments and the hidden struggles of Rodgers, now with the New York Jets after his Green Bay Packers days. O’Connor spilled the beans on everything from Rodgers’ standout plays on the field to personal stories, including family drama and that controversial vaccination choice in 2021 that got everyone talking.

In the interview, John and Julia really dug into the book’s juicy details, highlighting how O’Connor uncovers parts of Rodgers’ life that fans don’t usually see. Julia asked Ian about the emotional side of Rodgers’ family issues, while John tackled the fallout from his vaccination decision.

“I am going to criticize you about that wedding decision. That event was for your friend, and not you.”

O’Connor’s work gave an inside look at the NFL star, peeling back the layers behind the headlines and helping fans all around the world connect more deeply with the man who’s been at the center of so much attention and debate.

