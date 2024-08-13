MILWAUKEE – When you go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers and their $228 million dollar payroll, you know they are good, but the star-studded ballclub is not unbeatable, said Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

“You get to a point where you expect the other team to be better than they really are,” Murphy explained to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(But) we hung with them (Monday night).”

The Crew fell to the Dodgers 5-2 in the first of a four-game series at American Family Field. Murphy was asked if the team was star-struck.

“Star-struck isn’t the right word, but there is a lot of expectation (that the Dodgers are really good),” Murphy said. “I think that got to (our players) a little bit.”

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta pitched well in the loss, but gave up two 2-run home runs. Opponents have hit ten home runs in his last eight starts, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Every pitcher gives up home runs, including aces,” the skipper said. “Check the books, it happens. Freddy threw the ball very very well (Monday night).”

