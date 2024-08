It was a back and forth pitchers duel between Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers and Reds starter Nick Martinez into the eighth inning. The Reds gave way to their bullpen and Rhys Hoskins hit a two out solo home run to put the Brewers up 1-0. That ended up being the game winning home run as Devin Williams recorded his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win and brought you the highlights during Brewers Extra Innings.