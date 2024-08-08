Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In San Angelina, Texas: Sam Duran was driving to church when he spotted a juvenile standing on the side of a bridge, and appeared to be in distress, Fox West Texas reported.

The teenager was considering jumping from the bridge.

Duran stopped his car and tried to negotiate with the juvenile. He subdued the child before they were able to jump off the rail.

Duran was honored for his actions by San Angelina Police, but he was reluctant to receive any praise

“I think that what I did, was something anybody would do,” he told the TV station.

Thank you, Sam, for being an Everyday Hero!

