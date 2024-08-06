MILWAUKEE — In a major development for the 2024 Presidential election, Kamala Harris has announced her choice for running mate: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Walz will join Harris on the Democratic ticket this November, aiming to strengthen their campaign as they vie for the White House.

In an insightful discussion on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Vineeta Sawkar, a well-known morning radio host from Minnesota, joined Julia Fello and John Mercure to delve into the candidacy of Governor Walz. Sawkar, who has had multiple interactions with Walz and has featured him on her show, painted a vivid picture of the man who is now a Vice Presidential nominee.

Sawkar described Walz as the epitome of the down-to-earth Midwestern spirit. “He’s the kind of guy who would show up in a camouflage hat, a t-shirt, and tennis shoes. He’s the person you could count on to help you fix your car,” she said, highlighting his approachable and relatable persona.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.