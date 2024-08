The Brewers fell short for the second game in a row against the Nationals, losing 4-3. It was a one run game going into the sixth inning, but the Nationals broke it open with a three run triple to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead. The Brewers scored three in the eighth inning to make it a one run game, but the Nationals once again slammed the door shut in the ninth to secure the win. Dominic Cotroneo talked about the game in Brewers Extra Innings.