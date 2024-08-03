The Brewers had a rough start to the game, giving up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead. The Nationals would stretch the lead to 5-0 before the Brewers would score a run in the top of the fifth inning. The Nationals would get the run back in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2. The Brewers bats finally came alive in the seventh and eighth inning to cut the Nationals lead to 6-4, but it was too little too late as the Nationals closed it out in the ninth to secure the win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the loss in Brewers Extra Innings.