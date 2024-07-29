WASHINGTON – President Biden proposed major reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

The president wants Congress to set term limits and an ethics code for the high court. He also is pushing to ratify a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity.

“It’s not an easy lift,” Thane Rosenbaum, CBS News Legal Analyst, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “The Supreme Court believes in Separation of Powers. The proposal will meet heavy resistance.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Suspect in Sauk County officer-involved shooting remains at large