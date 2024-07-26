MILWAUKEE — Back to where it all began. This summer, Harley-Davidson will once again be welcoming riders from all over the world as the brand celebrates its 121st birthday, and an ode to famous grandson of the founders, Willie G. Davidson.

On Thursday the party offically got underway with live music, vendors of all kind as John and Julia were joined by Leslie Smith, the marketing manager for Wisconsin Harley Davidson in Oconomowoc.

From Brazil, to Africa, and back to Wisconsin, the dealership welcomed riders from every walk of a life, brining a form of entertainment for all ages, all weekend long.

“It’s very nice to have the amount of space that we have. 22 bands, two stages going on – Friday, Saturday and Sunday this is ALL free!”

Wisconsin Harley Davidson is located in Oconomowoc.

