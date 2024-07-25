MILWAUKEE – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) multiple people across the U.S. have been infected with a bacteria known as listeria. One of them is in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston explained exactly what listeria is, and what causes it to spread, during an appearance on Wisconsin’s Midday News.

“Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate our food,” Dr. Weston said. “It can cause severe illness in some folks especially when it gets outside of the gut and gets to other parts of the body.”

Symptoms of listeria poisoning include vomiting and diarrhea, and they typically show within 24 hours of consuming contaminated food.

Dr. Weston said listeria poisoning is one of the more common types of food poisoning. Out of the 1,600 people who get sick from listeria every year, 260 of them pass away.

According to the CDC, the current outbreak is being linked to deli meats sliced at the counter of delis. Pregnant people, people with compromised immune systems and elderly people are the most likely to have stronger side-effects if they are exposed to listeria. Those can include flu-like symptoms and fever. Dr. Weston encouraged those groups to avoid sliced deli meats when they can.

“Most pregnant women have probably heard about listeria at some point or another, and for good reason,” Dr. Weston said. ” It can cause miscarriage, premature delivery and infection of the newborn.”

If you are suspicious that you have purchased contaminated food, Dr. Weston recommended throwing it away and cleaning parts of your refrigerator that may have also been exposed.

