President Trump’s campaign said it will stop holding outdoor rallies, following the former president’s attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

“It’s much easier to mitigate threats in an indoor environment versus an open event,” retired U.S. Secret Service senior agent Don Mihalek told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “(But) the Secret Service is not in the position to tell ‘protectees’ what to do or where to go. Their job is to mitigate threats.”

Ultimately the U.S.S.S. job is to risk mitigation, not risk elimination, according to Mihalek.

“Donald Trump has done hundreds of open rallies with even larger attendance (than in PA), and the U.S.S.S. has been able to mitigate all threats,” he explained. “The Secret Service has a tremendous track record keeping events safe.”

Mihalek is an ABC News contributor. Click on the player and hear Mihalek at the 6:30 mark.

