MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, current sitting President Joe Biden issued a statement via X that he decided it was in the “country’s best interest,” that he step down, and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the likely democratic nominee to run against GOP candidate, Donald J. Trump.

John Mercure & Julia Fello took a deeper dive into Vice President Harris on Monday during Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to find out her story and provide their reaction from the breaking news that occurred on Sunday afternoon, and although not totally shocking still gathered a ton of coverage and reaction, including this interview with Waukesha County executive, Paul Farrow.

The man who highly endorsed Joe Biden just days ago also stopped in studio on Monday afternoon to provide his thoughts on a friend, and colleague who made the decision to step aside, and also gave high praise to the soon-to-be candidate, Kamala Harris.

“I wouldn’t want to debate…”

Fond Du Lac’s district attorney chimed in from the other side of the aisle, who made note of her accomplishments, or the lack thereof should be taken notice of before anything else.

And, lastly, Wisconsin Senator Chris Larson joined the show, urging patience within his party, and gave great insight on how took the news of President Biden stepping down.

