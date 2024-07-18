Each week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In West Palm Beach, 23-year-old Jermya Adams ran to the scene of a near drowning. A neighbor’s toddler had fallen into a lagoon behind Adam’s apartment complex. She conducted CPR and saved the child’s life, reported News12.

In honor of her heroism, News12 reports Palm Beach State College has awarded Adams with a full scholarship to pursue her dreams in the medical field.

