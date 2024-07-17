MILWAUKEE — On Monday, July 15th, 21-year-old Donnell Tinsley of Milwaukee was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun near Fiserv Forum, where a multitude of events are being held as part of the Republican National Convention.

A criminal complaint from the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office describes a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent and United State Capitol Police Officer patrolling the RNC’s ‘exterior zone’ near the intersection of Highland and 10th. Special Agent Curt Hansen noticed a Black man wearing black pants, a long sleeve sweatshirt, black gloves and a ski mask.

They later identified this man as Tinsley. He was allegedly carrying a large black tactical backpack while walking south on N. 11th St, away from an RNC checkpoint.

Special Agent Hansen pulled up next to Tinsley after noticing that the backpack was hanging low on the individual and that it seemed heavy. Officials say that while speaking with Tinsley, Special Agent Hansen noticed that his hands were shaking and he had what they described as a “large bulge in the waistband area of his pants.”

Tinsley consented to a pat down and search of his backpack. When Special Agent Hansen opened Tinsley’s backpack he immediately observed an AK-47 pistol inside. An AK-47 pistol is commonly referred to as a “Draco” and is a pistol that can fire rifle rounds. Tinsley said he did not have a concealed carry permit and was then taken into custody.

Authorities say Tinsley had multiple other items inside his backpack. Among them was a fully loaded magazine containing rifle ammunition, a “Scream” movie mask, a flashlight, two sets of black gloves with rubber fingertips, a pair of sunglasses, an Allied Universal Security uniform shirt, two cans of spray paint, and multiple empty designer marijuana bags. Authorities found two cellphones in Tinsley’s pant pockets after another pat down.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Donald Trump Jr. reflects on the assassination attempt on his father – Wisconsin’s Afternoon News