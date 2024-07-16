MILWAUKEE – Delegates spotted at least one Milwaukee Democrat strolling the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

“It’s an opportunity to learn,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley explained to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “What more can we do? Give me some feedback.”

“It’s not about red or blue, it’s about ‘green’ and the economic impact.”

Crowley’s motivation was more than just to spotlight Milwaukee and the surrounding area, he explained.

“What are the (GOP) policy discussions,” Crowley asked. “What is the Republican Party bringing to the table? As a Joe Biden supporter, what contrasts can we bring to the people of Milwaukee and to the entire state of Wisconsin?

