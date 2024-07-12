MILWAUKEE – The Brewers front-office will be in suit and tie on Sunday. Not in honor of the final game before the All Star Break, but for the first round of the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.

“We get formal (for the draft),” Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold admitted to WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “Maybe no tie this year, but we try for a formal dress code.”

The Brewers will have four selections in the first round of the draft. The entire scout team is in Milwaukee to prepare for the big event, Arnold said.

“Our (scouts) do a really good job preparing in advance,” Arnold said. “You can’t be caught without a plan. It’s high leverage.”

Arnold’s staff runs draft scenarios while creating a leader board of all possible selections.

“We’re tying to predict the future and stack the odds in our favor,” Arnold said. “Our guys do a great job pulling the board together. I usually poke holes and ask questions.”

Arnold did share his plan for Sunday: “We’re shooting for the best player on the board. Don’t over-think it.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: