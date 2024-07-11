Each week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.’

In Gilford, New Hampshire, a sail boat instructor was thrown from his speedboat on Lake Winnipesaukee. A 17-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for jumping onto the runaway boat and preventing anyone from getting hurt, WNUR News9 reported.

Watch the moment a teen jumped on a speeding runaway boat in a New Hampshire lake and stopped it safely. pic.twitter.com/SPwvjSiuBx — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2024

