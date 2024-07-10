An Olympian, a speed walker, and more importantly, a grandma.

Michelle Rohl, a Wisconsin native, and UW Parkside graduate joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News today to talk about her chase for the Paris Olympics, and what she currently is doing to prepare for World competition.

Michelle Rohl has competed at three different Olympic games for the United States during her career, and has continued on with her competitive career.

Michelle also helped all of us dive into what the rules of speed walking include, how she prepares, and what is next on her mission to chase greatness (and grandkids!)