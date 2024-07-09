MILWAUKEE – The Brewers’ final homestand before the MLB All Star Break is set to begin Tuesday night at American Family Field. The Crew sit in First Place of the NL Central.

Credit the team’s success to the young players, according to outfielder Christian Yelich.

“It’s a fun team to be a part of, especially when you see young players take strides to get better,” Yelich told ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch. “You see them improve, it’s really cool.”

The All-Star’s comments echoed what manager Pat Murphy has been preaching all year long. But Murphy credited Yelich and the team’s other veterans for making it work.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We are (in first place) because of our leaders. The Christian Yelich, the Willie Adames, the Rhys Hoskins, etc. Those guys walk the walk. They prepare every single day and they’re teaching the young guys how to do it.”

The MLB All Star Break starts on Monday, July 15th.

When asked if he’s vacationing in Cancun or Las Vegas, Murphy said “I think I’ll stay here in Milwaukee. One of my kids is coming to visit. That’s good enough for me.”

