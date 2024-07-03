GLENDALE – A low turnout special primary election was not without its drama on Tuesday. State Rep. Dora Drake won the primary for the 4th State Senate District Seat left open by Lena Taylor.
During the day, Glendale Police removed two observers at two separate city polling sites (Bavarian Bierhaus and Good Hope Elementary) for getting confrontational with poll workers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“You have the right to challenge (votes), but you don’t have the right to be disruptive,” a frustrated Glendale mayor, Bryan Kennedy, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “(The observers) challenged every single absentee vote, they got too close to the table, they lodged complaints for anything and everything.”
Kennedy expects more court observers to be in place in November, he said.
