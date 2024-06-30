For the fifth time in eight games the Brewers hit a Grand Slam and the Brewers beat the Cubs 7-1. The Cubs took a 1-0 lead following a leadoff home run, but Freddy Peralta settled in after that going seven innings and striking out eight. The Brewers busted the game open in the fourth, starting with a Christian Yelich two run home run. The Brewers would make it 3-1 following a Sal Frelick single. The Brewers would then get the bases loaded and Brice Turang hit his second grand slam of the season to make it 7-1. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win and brought you the highlights in Brewers Extra Innings.