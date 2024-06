The Milwaukee Brewers were looking to take the series today, but Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs had other plans. The game was tied at three going into the eighth inning and Ian Happ crushed a two run home run to make it a 5-3 lead. The Brewers got two men on in the bottom of the ninth inning, but they were stranded on second and third as Tyler Black and Brice Turang both struck out. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the loss in Brewers Extra Innings.