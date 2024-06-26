What are the political and budgetary implications of the immigration issues at the U.S. border with Mexico?

It’s a story that made headlines in Wisconsin in 2022. Whitewater, a small college town in Wisconsin, managing an immigration crisis in their community with at least 1,000 new migrants from Central America deposited into a city of just 15,000 people.

Jake Curtis, from the Institute for Reforming Government, sat down with Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi to detail IRG’s investigative report on the immigration crisis and its impact on the City of Whitewater.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, heard Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.

Decision Wisconsin is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.