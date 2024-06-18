MILWAUKEE — The first We Energies peregrine falcon chicks have taken flight.

And the first one out of the nest: “Birdie Blair”. Birdie Blair was named in honor of five-time gold-medal speedskater and Wisconsin resident Bonnie Blair. True to her namesake, she was the first peregrine falcon chick to leave the nest at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

Her brothers “Fitz”, named after speedskater Casey FitzRandolph, and “Glider”, named after speedskater Brian Hansen, also took their first flights soon after.

“Birdie Blair”, the first peregrine falcon born in 2024 to take flight. Image courtesy of We Energies.

We Energies says the birds spend the first few weeks learning how to hunt prey and mastering flying skills. Then, they head off in separate directions to start their own lives.

All of the falcon chicks born at We Energies power plants this spring were given names in honor of Wisconsin Olympic medalists.

The peregrine falcon chicks born at the Port Washington Generating Station and Milwaukee’s Valley Power Plant are younger. They will likely stick around for a few more days. The chicks at Weston Power Plant just started to hatch last week.