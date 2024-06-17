MILWAUKEE – After a special board meeting Monday evening, Milwaukee Public Schools has announced that Eduardo Galvan has been named acting superintendent of the district. Galvan has worked with MPS for more than three decades and had been serving as the regional superintendent for the Southwest Region of Milwaukee Public Schools.

“I have been with MPS throughout my entire career,” said Galvan in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to support the district to the best of my ability as we move forward.”

The Board of School Directors said this means Galvan will have “more direct responsibility in overseeing day-to-day duties of the district.” MPS has been without a superintendent since accepting the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Keith Posley on June 6.

The board said Galvan will stay in the role of acting superintendent until the Board names an interim superintendent, with the goal to have that done before the 2024-25 school year begins this fall.

“We appreciate Mr. Galvan providing stability and lending his three decades of experience to leading the district through this time of transition and opportunities,” said board member for District Eight Megan O’Halloran.

The board said they intend to hire a firm to lead a national search for a permanent superintendent while seeking “input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.”

Governor Evers announced Monday that the state’s upcoming audit of the district will use one of nine companies already vetted by the state of Wisconsin, with the goal being to complete the audit within the next six months.

