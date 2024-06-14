GREEN BAY – In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, first-round pick Jordan Love threw over 4,000 yards and made 31 touchdown passes. Ranked by touchdown passes, Love finished fourth in the National Football League behind Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen. So it begs the question: how much are the Packers willing to pay to keep Love on their roster?

During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News, former Packers offensive tackle Mark Tauscher said Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s recent five year, 50-million-dollar extension will affect negotiations between the Packers and Love.

“You aren’t paying for what you’ve done in the past,” Tauscher said. “You’re going to pay for what you expect to happen into the future. Jordan Love finished the 2023 season fantastic, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I just don’t see how there would be any way Jordan Love’s team is going to be looking at this saying he’ll take one dollar less than what Lawrence got.”

Tauscher added that Love and his agents won’t just be looking at other deals across the league, but in their division as well. NFC North rival Detroit Lions inked a significant deal with Quarterback Jared Goff this year to the tune of $212 million across 4 years with $170 million guaranteed. Other division rivals, such as the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, will be working on cheaper rookie contracts.

Jordan Love performed on a one year, 13 million dollar extension during the 2023 season. In a future contract for Love, Tauscher guessed that the Packers will try to avoid as much risk as possible.

“I think the Packers are looking at this and saying ‘this is the price of doing business’ and you should be thankful you have a quarterback that you believe can help you win a championship in the next five years,” Tauscher said. “You see it with Patrick Mahomes who signed a ten year contract and got $40 million … you could pay him whatever you wanted, and would it be worth it for Kansas City? Yes.”

Jordan Love has expressed confidence that a deal will be reached before the start of mandatory training camp, which begins on July 22nd.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “We can’t count on the institutions to save us” — U.S. Capitol Officers reflect on Jan. 6, oppose Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy