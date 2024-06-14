MILWAUKEE – Brewers broadcaster Bill “Rock” Schroeder remembers once being approached by a fan at a restaurant years ago. “He told me: ‘What I like about you, Rock, is you’re not a polished broadcaster,'” Schroeder recalled. “I thought to myself: ‘Is that a compliment??'”

Rock’s authenticity has led to a 30 year career in the Brewers TV booth. He’ll be honored Friday night at American Family Field before the Brewers/Reds game.

“Thirty years (in the booth) is quite an accomplishment,” Schroeder admitted to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “But when you have Bob Uecker in the booth next to you, it doesn’t sound like much.”

RELATED: Power Outage. Are MLB Baseballs dead?

Schroeder’s former TV partners will be part of the festivities Friday. He says spending time with them “will be the best part” of the evening.

Rock played was drafted by the Brewers in 1979 and spent six years with the club.

“I know how difficult baseball is to play,” he said. “In order to make sure I never forget how difficult it is, I keep my 1990 baseball card in my wallet, when I hit .190. It might look real easy from the stands and broadcast booth, but it is not. These guys are exceptional athletes.”

As for the career he’s had, Rock is on cloud nine.

“I’ve got to pinch myself how lucky and fortunate I have been.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “We can’t count on the institutions to save us” — U.S. Capitol Officers reflect on Jan. 6, oppose Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy