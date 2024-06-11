WHITEFISH BAY – An area surrounding a large sinkhole at Big Bay Park and Buckley Park remained cordoned off on Tuesday, as crews continued to investigate. The 30 foot sinkhole occurred Sunday.

Matthew Collins, the village’s Public Works Dept. director, blamed an ancient storm sewer line, which sits 70 feet below the surface.

“Some of (4/5 inch pipe) was hand constructed over 90 to 100 years ago,” Collins told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “This will not be a quick fix for the village.”

The aging infrastructure is not a unique issue, according to Collins.

“This is not only a Whitefish Bay issue, this is (an issue) within all of the metro Milwaukee area,” Collins explained. “We do routine maintenance and inspection. But we also have to be conscientious of the age, (and remember) when these were put in: Nearly 100 years ago.”

