MILWAUKEE – Injuries are once again forcing the Brewers to start a rookie pitcher. Carlos Rodriguez was scheduled to make his major league debut against the Blue Jays at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

Manager Pat Murphy was asked what advice he’d give the rookie during his weekly appearance on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

“It’s a great moment for you, Carlos,” Murphy previewed. “Truthfully, it’s not about you. It’s about the Brewers. We need you to be your best self for the Brewers and your teammates. Put your best self forward.”

“Hopefully that’ll get (Rodriguez) to realize the responsibility.”

Rodriguez will mark the 12th starting pitcher this season.

“We’ve had eight different guys get a save, twelve different guys get a start, nine on the Injured List,” Murphy rattled off. “It’s a credit to the ballclub (that we’re in first place). It’s all hands on deck.”

BAT STUCK IN NET

During Monday’s win against the Blue Jays, Valdimir Guerrero’s bat was inadvertently thrown into the net above the visitor’s dugout. Guerrero lost the bat during a swing & miss. It was stuck in the net for two innings before someone with the Jays retrieved it using a long pole. Murphy said he was surprised he had never that happen before.

Never saw this before: Vladimir Guerrero's 4th inning swing & miss sees his bat stick in the netting over the @BlueJays 3B dugout at AmFam. There it shall apparently stay for the rest of the fray w/@Brewers. #howboutthat pic.twitter.com/7NzFk1iby0 — Gene Mueller (@genemueller) June 11, 2024

“Our guys (in the dugout) started thinking of ways to get (the bat down),” Murphy laughed. “Who would climb the net? Etc. It was fun.”

