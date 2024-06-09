The Milwaukee Brewers had a chance to sweep the Tigers after completing the comeback on Saturday, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Tigers beat the Brewers 10-2. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal kept the Brewers offense guessing through 6 2/3’s innings, and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene robbed the Brewers of two hits that would have scored some runs. The Brewers got a run in the seventh and the ninth inning, but it was too late as the Tigers won 10-2. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the loss in Brewers Extra Innings.