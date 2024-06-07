It appeared to be in jest, an off handed quip. But it gained steam as others chimed in. “Finish the tie,” Rick Schlesinger said. “Finish the tie, and then have another game after that.” Is this what a future Major League Baseball All-Star game could look like in Milwaukee?

Let’s back up. Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations, chimed in on a question I asked Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio. Understanding MLB usually awards All-Star games to teams that build new ballparks, it’s how we got ours in 2002, I wondered whether getting the stadium financing worked out last summer earned us a little clout with the league.

“Oh sure. It would be great for the community,” Attanasio responded when I asked whether Milwaukee might once again host the midsummer classic. “You know Rick (Schlesinger) and I, we have our list of things. It’s on our list for the commissioner’s office. It’s not the highest thing on our list, but maybe we should move it up the list.”

I think it should move up the list, and I think MLB should oblige. I interviewed Commissioner Rob Manfred last summer. He was in town pushing the people of our State to reinvest in American Family Field, and secure the future of baseball in Milwaukee for a generation.

Okay, Commish. We did our part. As Carl Spackler said in Caddyshack, “How about a little something for the effort?”

You’re not going to have a new yard coming online every year, so there’s room in the schedule for a market like Milwaukee that is investing in its ballpark and its team. We should be on the radar for this game, soon, and I like that Attanasio was open to moving it up on the priority list.

What about that tie, though. As local fans recall, the MLB All-Star game in 2002 ended in a tie after eleven innings. Then Commissioner Bud Selig, finally getting the game back in his hometown, infamously allowed the eleventh to the be last as both the American League and National League mangers had run through their available pitchers. It was a low point for All-Star Game, really.

I was there. Fans were openly cursing Selig in the stadium concourse, outraged over having witnessed an exhibition, rather than a game. That’s where Schlesinger’s quip came in. “Finish the tie,” he said.

Thing about it is, after he said it, it got legs. GM Arnold lit up. “Bring all those guys back,” he interjected.

“Like an old timer’s game? That would be awesome!”

Back to Schlesinger now, “Joe Torre would be the manager. Barry Bonds would have to come back. (Sammy) Sosa. All those guys.”

Now others eyes got wider. The reporters in the room laughed, and listened as the three at the head of the table seemed to flesh out the suggestion.

“That, oh my gosh,” Attanasio said, as if to realistically consider the possibility. “That would get a huge amount of attention.” I don’t know that anyone was entirely serious. I don’t know that you could, in any meaningful way, actually “finish the tie,” but is it a hook? Is it a story line Attanasio, and Schlesinger could use when appealing to Manfred and MLB for another crack at an All-Star Game? It should be. And regardless, we deserve one. We did our part.

On Friday’s Wis. Morning News show, we doubled back with Schlesinger when he joined us for Brewers 360.

“The thought of getting (another) All Star Game would be great,” he said. “I would love to convince the powers that be that we should finish the (2002) game, and have the All Star Game after that. It would be fun. Our fans would love it. Let’s take care of some unfinished business and get that tie straightened out.”

