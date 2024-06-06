GREEN BAY – The Packers are negotiating a possible contract extension for quarterback Jordan Love. At question is whether Love will sign an extension now or wait for a potentially larger payday after the season.

“It comes down to how much risk are you willing to take?” pondered Packers hall-of-famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “Love wants to be the starting quarterback for the Packers for a long time. (But) everyone wants to get their maximum value.”

At issue, is the four-year $212 million extension recently signed by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Love would likely command more money than Goff.

“Every time a new quarterback signs (an extension), there is going to be pressure to make more money,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “If the Packers can get him at $54 million a year, I think the Packers would consider that a win.”

Tauscher expected the Packers and Love to get a deal done before the state of the season.

“If he keeps playing well, he’s going to get more bites at the apple.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: