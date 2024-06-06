MILWAUKEE – Located on the outside edge of the RNC security perimeter, Capuchin Community Services plans to ramp up protections for the poor during the convention. “The security zone runs right along 9th street so it bumps right up to our property,” Fr. Mike Bertram told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News.

The Capuchin Friars serve the poor and homeless at St. Ben’s Community Meal nightly. Fr. Bertram believes the security zone could confuse some of their regular guests. “We don’t want folks straying into the security zone and possibly getting into trouble,” Fr. Bertram explained. “Many of the folks have mental illness, so they’ll really trust us. They’ll come to us.” And Fr. Bertram hopes they’ll stay. They’re expanding hours at St. Ben’s to serve as a cooling center through the day, and they even plan to offer overnight services.

Capuchin Community Services is inviting folks to volunteer that week, and to participate in this year’s Walk for the Hungry at Polish Fest. The event is a fundraiser for the Community Meal. It steps off at 5:30 on Polish Fest’s opening night, June 14th.

