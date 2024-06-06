Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines a everyday hero as “an average Jon or Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

This week, the show highlighted two Kenosha women, who were on their way to work when they came upon a 3-vehicle crash. Kaitlin Aken and Jessica Cortes pulled a man from a car and took turns performing CPR before first responders arrived, according to TMJ4 News.

“You never know what happened in the accident,” Cortes told TMJ4 News. “You don’t know if there’s children or if they’re not breathing. My advice for people, is if you can stop, stop. You never know. You could save someone’s life.”

Thank you Jessica and Kaitlin for your inspiration and being EVERYDAY HEROS!

