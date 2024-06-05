MILWAUKEE – The state’s largest school district was expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest on Supt. Keith Posley’s resignation. Posley resigned Monday following criticism for how the district neglected to provide necessary financial information to the State Dept. of Instruction.

The financial details are required from every school district in the state. MPS is eight months behind, despite multiple requests.

“Why?” WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano asked on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “Why are these reports missing? Why haven’t they been filed? Were things so dysfunctional? Is it incompetence or is money missing?”

101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris, a former Milwaukee Police Lt., says there needs to be an investigation into the district’s handling of its finances.

“We need the Dept. of Justice from the state and federal government to come in and investigate,” Harris told Wis. Morning News. “The school board has a fiduciary responsibility (to take care of the finances) and it dropped the ball.”

