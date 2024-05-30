MILWAUKEE – You can call it the ‘Blake Perkins Game.’

The centerfielder had himself a night to remember Wednesday, wowing the crowd with three great defensive gems while also going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in the Brewers 10-6 victory over the Cubs at American Family Field.

“Unbelievable,” Brewers GM Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “I don’t think you could ever ask for anything more than what he did (Wednesday night). It felt like Lorenzo Cain at his peak. It was awesome to watch.”

Perkins robbed a 2-run home run off the bat of Christopher Morel in the top of the 3rd, while hitting a 2-run shot in the bottom half of the inning.

“Blake is a great kid,” Arnold gushed. “He’s really funny. Loves baseball.”

Arnold also provided an update on reliever Trevor McGill’s health. The pitcher was was injured from a line drive in Tuesday’s game.

“We’re hoping it’s a couple of days (of recovery),” he said. “Certainly a scare moment for us. (McGill) is a tough kid. He (was once injured the same way) in the minor leagues, and he still threw 8 shutout innings.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: