The Summer Movie Season kicked off with a thud this Memorial Day weekend.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “Garfield” did little to sway people to the theaters. The holiday weekend box office was reported to be the worst in thirty years.

There were likely several factors at play, according to OnMilwaukee.com’s Matt Mueller.

“We didn’t really have the big ‘blockbustery’ names we usually have because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes,” Mueller told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “There was hope with last year’s “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” that audiences would go beyond superhero movies and sequels. This summer appears to show those films were maybe exceptions.”

When asked whether GenZer’s go to see movies, Mueller said they see films differently. The younger generation goes to *a* movie, rather than *the* movies.

“They want to see a particular movie,” he explained. “”Dune 2” did great (earlier this year). “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were massive across all generations including Gen Z.”

Ticket prices and inadvertently training audiences to stream movies may also be factors, according to Mueller.

