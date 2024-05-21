MILWAUKEE – Wisconsinites are being urged to pay attention to the radar on Tuesday night. A line of storms are expected to bring straight line winds, and possible tornados, in parts of the Midwest.
“We’re going to be dry most of the day,” Storm Team 4 Chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “Most of SE Wisconsin will see a line of storms move in from 8pm to 11pm Tuesday evening.”
The storms Tuesday evening don’t look quite as potent as they did Monday, according to Niznansky.
“We’re starting to see some signs that maybe it won’t be quite as bad,” he explained. “I don’t want people to put their guard down, but the most recent data doesn’t look to be as bad as it looked Monday night.
WTMJ 5-Day Forecast
TUESDAY: Morning Fog, Evening Storms, Some Severe
High: 72 Lake, 82 Inland
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Storms Before Midnight, Some Severe, Breezy
Low: 58
Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 73 lake, 78 Inland
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 72
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- “The tip of the iceberg” Discussing the postponement of MPS Head Start funding with A.J. Bayatpour
- Electric scooters become permanent on Milwaukee streets
- Up in smoke: Workers remove dozens of apparent marijuana plants from Wisconsin Capitol tulip garden
- 16-year-old male found dead at Quarry Lake Park
- Waukesha County D.A. declines to press charges against Adam Steen’s campaign