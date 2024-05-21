MILWAUKEE – Wisconsinites are being urged to pay attention to the radar on Tuesday night. A line of storms are expected to bring straight line winds, and possible tornados, in parts of the Midwest.

“We’re going to be dry most of the day,” Storm Team 4 Chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “Most of SE Wisconsin will see a line of storms move in from 8pm to 11pm Tuesday evening.”

The storms Tuesday evening don’t look quite as potent as they did Monday, according to Niznansky.

“We’re starting to see some signs that maybe it won’t be quite as bad,” he explained. “I don’t want people to put their guard down, but the most recent data doesn’t look to be as bad as it looked Monday night.

WTMJ 5-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Morning Fog, Evening Storms, Some Severe

High: 72 Lake, 82 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Before Midnight, Some Severe, Breezy

Low: 58

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 73 lake, 78 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 72

