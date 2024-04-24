MILWAUKEE – In May of 2022, Potawatomi Casino Hotel began a $190 million renovation project to modernize its casino amenities. Since then, a lot has changed at Potawatomi including the installation of new food options.

Potawatomi Executive Sous Chef Patrick Sepe joined Wisconsin’s Midday News on Wednesday and expressed his excitement for all of the expansions at the casino hotel.

“I’ve been with Potawatomi for 12 years and I have to say the past two years have been one of the most exciting times to work there.” Sepe explained, “It’s a phenomenal and beautiful space, especially the sportsbook.”

The renovation project is set to be completed this year with the grand opening of their new sportsbook and poker room, but several of the new eateries are already open.

“Rock & Brews is right across the skywalk from Cream City and we are also featuring our in-house donuts as well.” he said.

Cream City Coffee Co., the newest addition to Potawatomi’s diverse culinary scene, also helps bring a local flare to the hotel casino.

“Just the name, ‘Cream City’, has heritage and has history especially in Milwaukee,” Sepe said.

The Potawatomi Casino Hotel sportsbook and poker room is set to open on May 3rd.

