For the first time since 2018 the Brewers swept the Cardinals after winning 2-0 today. Collin Rea pitched five scoreless innings and Bryan Hudson earned his first career victory in the win. It was a pitchers duo until the seventh inning when Owen Miller hit a 2 RBI single for his first hit of the season. That is all the Brewers needed as they slammed the door shut following those runs. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win during Brewers Extra Innings.