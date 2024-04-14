The Brewers took the first two games of the series and were looking to get the series sweep, but it was not in the cards as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Brewers 6-4 today. William Contreras opened things up hitting a leadoff home run off of former Brewers Pitcher Corbin Burnes, but the lead was short lived as Baltimore tied it in the bottom of the first and took the lead in the bottom of the second. The Brewers were trialing 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning, before scoring to make it a 3-3 game. It stayed that way until the top of the seventh when Blake Perkins hit a solo home run to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. The bullpen was able to lock it down on Saturday, but today they have up three runs to give up the lead and Sal Frelick struck out in the top of the ninth with two on to end the game. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the game in Brewers Extra Innings.