For the second game in a row the Brewers scored 11 runs against Baltimore. Baltimore scored first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Brewers kept answering back before exploding for four runs in the fourth to take the lead and then run a way with it by adding three more in the eighth inning to make it 11-5. The Brewers look to sweep Baltimore tomorrow. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win in Brewers Extra Innings.