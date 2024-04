After falling to the Reds 10-8 to open the four game series against the Reds, the Brewers bounced back in a 9-5 victory over the Reds today. Joe Ross pitched into the seventh inning, giving up just two runs on five hits. Blake Perkins went 3-5 with three RBI’s from the ninth hole in the win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win along with Craig Coshun.