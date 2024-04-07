After struggling to find their offense on Saturday night, the bats came alive to the tune of 12 runs in the Brewers 12-4 win over the Mariners. William Contreras had two home runs and just missed a third and Willy Adames added a home run for the Brewers as well. After giving up two runs through the first two innings, Collin Rae shut the Mariners bats down over six innings and Thyago Vieira finished the game with a three inning save. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings following the game.