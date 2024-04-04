Every week, WTMJ Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they’d be saving a life!”

On Thursday, the show honored Gregory Pope III, a 15-year-old from Detroit who used CPR on a neighbor who had passed out. The best part, Local 4 reports the teenager learned CPR from watching Grey’s Anatomy.

Thanks to Gregory for his heroic efforts!

