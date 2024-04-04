MILWAUKEE – Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold is jumping on the Rhys Hoskins bandwagon.

Through five games, Hoskins is making his presence known, batting .294 with 5 hits, 5 RBI, and 2 HR. The first baseman has also brought some swagger to the team, following his confrontation with the New York Mets players during the season’s opening weekend.

“Hoskins has been a ton of fun (to watch),” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “Every time he’s in the box he’s dangerous. He’s brought an ‘edge’ to the team, for sure.”

“(In manager Pat Murphy’s office) there’s a picture of Ty Cobb sliding with his cleats up,” he said. “We joked ‘Hey, there’s a picture of Rhys Hoskins.'”

The Brewers are 4-1 to start the season. Arnold credited Murphy for the team’s success.

“I trust Murph,” he said. “We have a great relationship. We don’t agree all the time and that’s ok. He’s done a great job.”

