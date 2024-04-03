MILWAUKEE – Brewers fans will love new first baseman Rhys Hoskins, according to a local Phillies fanatic.

“People say you have to be tough to play in Philadelphia. (Hoskins) brings that grit with him to Milwaukee,” said Joe Hipp, of Oak Creek. “You’ll enjoy watching him playing ball.”

Hoskins has already endeared himself to Milwaukee. His performance against the New York Mets during the season’s opening weekend was a terrific introduction.

“(Hoskins) is a Mets killer, as you guys have learned,” Hipp told WTMJ.

Hipp, a Philadelphia native, is a die hard Phillies fan. He attended the Brewers Home Opener on Tuesday wearing a Rhys Hoskins Phillies jersey.

“I figured I’d come to Opening Day and wish Rhys well,” Hipp explained.