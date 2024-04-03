After competing on season-19 of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Fox, and winning an episode of “Superchef Grudge Match” on The Food Network in 2023, Milwaukee Chef, Adam Pawlak is at it again.

Pawlak will appear on an upcoming episode of “Beat Bobby Flay” April 11th at 8:00pm on The Food Network.

In the first round, two guests, often a celebrity chef and a friend of Flay, introduce two contestants who cook for 20 minutes against each other using a secret ingredient chosen by Flay.

“And it could be anything,” Pawlak tells Wisconsin’s Midday News. “He does everything from bananas to pork tenderloin to strawberries…whatever it is you and that other Chef they brought on have 20-minutes to make that ingredient the star of the show.”

While the timer says 20-minutes for the first round, not all of that time is used for cooking.

“Two minutes to go get all your stuff, a minute to get any pans even hot, two minutes you want to leave for plating. You’re looking at 15-minutes of actually cooking something,” Pawlak explains.

The guests then determine who cooked the better dish and will face Flay in the second round. The winning contestant then chooses a dish for both the contestant and Flay to cook in the second round which lasts for 45 minutes.

Pawlak is no stranger to reality TV cooking competitions, but appreciates that ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ puts the onus on himself.

“I never want my outcome to rely on someone else,” Pawlak continues.

The winner of the second round is determined by three judges in a blind taste test. As for Flay’s expertise in the kitchen, Pawlak sums it up best suggesting “He knows exactly what he’s doing, for sure.”

According to Wikipedia, through 443 competitions, Flay’s win–loss record is 274-169 (a 61.9% win percentage).