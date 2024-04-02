MILWAUKEE – The home opener is a day of excitement and, for some players, butterflies, but don’t tell that to new Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

“I’m excited to come to work everyday, whether it’s the first game or fifth game,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “I don’t want to diminish Opening Day, but I’m excited (to go to the ballpark) every day.”

But Murphy isn’t the story, the skipper said. The focus should be on the players.

Murphy, 65, was named manager following the departure of Craig Counsell. When asked if it is a challenge to relate to young players, he responded, “Do you mean ‘Is it hard for my old ass to relate to the younger crowd?’ I don’t know. Probably. I don’t try to relate (to anybody). I’m authentic. I like to keep it light.”

