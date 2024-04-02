KENOSHA, Wis – Dozens of choices were listed on Kenosha ballots. The weather certainly did no help in getting voters to the polls, but election officials say they were pleased with the turnout they saw.

Larry Sysrud was the Chief Election Official at the Gateway Technical College – Kenosha Campus polling location. He said voters were excited to cast their ballots, regardless of the weather: “We’ve seen first time voters and veteran voters,” said Sysrud. “We definitely see some voters who are interested in very certain races like the partisan primary or mayor’s race. At the end of the day they’re coming to exercise their democratic right and we’re happy to see that.”

Mary Magdalen Moser was watching over the polls at the Kenosha Public Museum and described Kenosha voters with one word: determined.

“Most people aren’t agonizing over the ballot,” said Moser. “They come in, they know exactly who they want to vote for, and they are out.”

Chief Election Official Mary Magdalen Moser

As for the voters, common topics that were front-of-mind were crime, the mayor’s race and the Kenosha Unified Schoolboard Race.

Kris Trumbo is a longtime resident, and said she hopes other residents can be “more comfortable walking around by themselves”. Trumbo also hit the polls for her family.

“I’m going by my son who had mental health issues,” Trumbo said. “I would like more to be looked at through that. Because there is nothing like that in the schools or in Kenosha for that matter.”

Joel Nelson is another Kenosha resident who came to the polls, in part, for his family: “I have grandkids going into school so I want to make sure there is good leadership there.”

Kris Trumbo, on her way to the polls

David Bogdala was elected Mayor of Kenosha over Lydia Spottswood. Mary Modder and Todd Price were re-elected to the Kenosha Unified School Board. New members of Kenosha Unified include Sabrina Landry and Bob Tierney. Modder, Price, and Landry will serve three year terms. Tierney will serve a two year term.